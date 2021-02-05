Thomas Cook Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore, down 90.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore in December 2020 down 90.61% from Rs. 412.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2020 down 200.99% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2020 down 135.9% from Rs. 23.93 crore in December 2019.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 46.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.