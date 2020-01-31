Thomas Cook Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 412.10 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.10 crore in December 2019 down 3.58% from Rs. 427.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2019 up 159.31% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.93 crore in December 2019 up 616.47% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2018.

Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2018.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 54.90 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -70.61% returns over the last 6 months and -74.78% over the last 12 months.