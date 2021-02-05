MARKET NEWS

Thomas Cook India reports Q3 net loss at Rs 66.23 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.60 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
Thomas Cook India | Representative Image.

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, due to the continued impact of COVID-19. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.60 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Thomas Cook said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 236.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,727.01 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. "Despite the continued challenges posed by the pandemic, our teams have remained focussed on business recovery across each of our business segments with impressive performances by DEI, the Middle East based DMS companies and Sterling Holidays, supported by the continued focus on cost optimisation and cash conservation across the Group,"Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and MDMadhavan Menon said.

The quarter also witnessed significant improvement in customer sentiment with growing demand during and after the festive season for both leisure and business travel as the country moves towards business normalcy post-pandemic, he added. Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd closed at Rs 46.25 per scrip on BSE, up 4.99 per cent from its previous close.
TAGS: #Business #earnings #Thomas Cook (India)
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:51 pm

