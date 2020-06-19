App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India Q4 net loss at Rs 14 crore

The company posted a profit of Rs 13.08 crore in the year-ago period, Thomas Cook India said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 mainly on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a profit of Rs 13.08 crore in the year-ago period, Thomas Cook India said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,109.02 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,437.77 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Close

For 2019-20, the company reported a net loss of Rs 17.65 crore. It logged a profit of Rs 88.83 crore in the previous financial year, Thomas Cook said.

related news

Total income from operations stood at Rs 6,948.30 crore in the last fiscal. It was Rs 6,718.69 crore in 2018-19, it added.

“The global pandemic which the world continues to deal with over the past few months has challenged all of us - especially, those of us in the travel sector. Our immediate focus obviously has been on cost optimization and cash conservation across various aspects of business," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said.

Shares of Thomas Cook India were trading at Rs 29.05 per scrip on BSE, up 3.75 percent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Business #Results #Thomas Cook (India)

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.