Thomas Cook India posts Rs 4.9 crore profit in September quarter

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

Travel and Related Services (consolidated) turned profitable with an EBIT of Rs 3.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 4.9 crore in the second quarter ended September.

In the year-ago period, it had a loss of Rs 110 crore.

"Foreign Exchange reported Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) of Rs 20.5 crore in Q2 FY23 versus a loss of Rs 2.7 crore on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis; robust sequential growth of 84 per cent from Rs 11.2 crore in Q1 FY23," the company said in a statement.

The segment had incurred a loss of Rs 84.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Our second consecutive strong quarterly results are an outcome of the Group's sustained recovery efforts & cost management - resulting in a cost saving of 24 per cent vs pre pandemic levels.