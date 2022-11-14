English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thomas Cook India posts Rs 4.9 crore profit in September quarter

    Travel and Related Services (consolidated) turned profitable with an EBIT of Rs 3.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

    PTI
    November 14, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

    Thomas Cook (India) Limited has reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 4.9 crore in the second quarter ended September.

    In the year-ago period, it had a loss of Rs 110 crore.

    "Foreign Exchange reported Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) of Rs 20.5 crore in Q2 FY23 versus a loss of Rs 2.7 crore on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis; robust sequential growth of 84 per cent from Rs 11.2 crore in Q1 FY23," the company said in a statement.

    Travel and Related Services (consolidated) turned profitable with an EBIT of Rs 3.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

    The segment had incurred a loss of Rs 84.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

    "Our second consecutive strong quarterly results are an outcome of the Group's sustained recovery efforts & cost management - resulting in a cost saving of 24 per cent vs pre pandemic levels.

    "Our focus on customer centric technology to drive efficiency, scale and productivity is helping drive the rapid pace of recovery across lines of business as well as geographies," Madhavan Menon, Managing Director of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Q2 FY23 #Q2 results #Results #Thomas Cook (India)
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 07:58 pm