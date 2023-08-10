Thomas Cook hits 52-week high after Q1 show

Thomas Cook (India) had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6 crore in Q1 FY23

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) surged to their 52-week high of Rs 116.55 on August 10 after the travel services firm swung back into the black in Q1 with a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore.

At 12.15 pm, shares of the company were trading 5.70 percent up at Rs 107.55 on the BSE.

Thomas Cook (India) had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6 crore in Q1 FY23. Sequentially too, it had reported a loss of Rs 10.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

Its income from operations climbed 94.5 percent to Rs 1,899 crore in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs 976 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses increased 85 percent to Rs 1,831 crore in the quarter from Rs 990 crore in Q1 FY23.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The group’s Operating EBITDA grew significantly to Rs 147 crore for Q1 FY24 against Rs 55.5 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a post-market hours filing on August 9.

“On the back of a commendable performance for FY23, the first quarter of FY24 has seen yet another very strong performance by the TCIL Group with Operating EBITDA at Rs 1,474 million Vs Rs 555 million for Q1 FY23.

"The robust performance for Q1 – a traditionally strong quarter seasonally, was driven primarily by our Foreign Exchange and Travel Businesses (across Thomas Cook India & SOTC) and Sterling Holiday Resorts,” said Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Shares of the company are up 49 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 56 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.