Thomas Cook Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore, up 184.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.07 crore in September 2021 up 184.18% from Rs. 116.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.12 crore in September 2021 up 17.85% from Rs. 90.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.18 crore in September 2021 up 9.75% from Rs. 67.79 crore in September 2020.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 74.75 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.54% returns over the last 6 months and 68.93% over the last 12 months.