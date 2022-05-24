 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 522.06 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 522.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 357.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2022 down 139.67% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 95% from Rs. 15.59 crore in March 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.

Thomas Cook (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 522.06 748.09 357.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 522.06 748.09 357.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 508.08 184.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 144.59 144.67 127.64
Depreciation 30.76 33.06 33.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 384.98 84.40 104.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.26 -22.12 -93.06
Other Income 6.72 2.16 44.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.54 -19.96 -48.74
Interest 17.25 16.48 15.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -48.79 -36.44 -64.37
Exceptional Items -2.98 -- -3.73
P/L Before Tax -51.77 -36.44 -68.10
Tax -0.48 -12.08 -47.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -51.29 -24.36 -20.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -51.29 -24.36 -20.62
Minority Interest 1.80 1.44 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.99 -0.23 0.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -48.50 -23.15 -20.24
Equity Share Capital 44.23 37.83 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.40 -0.94 -0.18
Diluted EPS -1.40 -0.94 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.40 -0.94 -0.18
Diluted EPS -1.40 -0.94 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022
