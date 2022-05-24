Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 522.06 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 357.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2022 down 139.67% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 95% from Rs. 15.59 crore in March 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.