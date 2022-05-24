Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 522.06 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 522.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 357.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.50 crore in March 2022 down 139.67% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 95% from Rs. 15.59 crore in March 2021.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|522.06
|748.09
|357.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|522.06
|748.09
|357.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|508.08
|184.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|144.59
|144.67
|127.64
|Depreciation
|30.76
|33.06
|33.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|384.98
|84.40
|104.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.26
|-22.12
|-93.06
|Other Income
|6.72
|2.16
|44.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.54
|-19.96
|-48.74
|Interest
|17.25
|16.48
|15.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.79
|-36.44
|-64.37
|Exceptional Items
|-2.98
|--
|-3.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.77
|-36.44
|-68.10
|Tax
|-0.48
|-12.08
|-47.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.29
|-24.36
|-20.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.29
|-24.36
|-20.62
|Minority Interest
|1.80
|1.44
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.99
|-0.23
|0.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-48.50
|-23.15
|-20.24
|Equity Share Capital
|44.23
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.94
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.94
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.94
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.94
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
