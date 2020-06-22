Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,089.89 crore, down 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,089.89 crore in March 2020 down 20.05% from Rs. 1,363.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2020 down 77.84% from Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2020 down 182.59% from Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2019.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 29.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.06% returns over the last 6 months and -86.32% over the last 12 months.