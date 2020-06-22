Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,089.89 crore, down 20.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,089.89 crore in March 2020 down 20.05% from Rs. 1,363.28 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2020 down 77.84% from Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2020 down 182.59% from Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2019.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 29.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.06% returns over the last 6 months and -86.32% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,089.89
|1,727.02
|1,363.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,089.89
|1,727.02
|1,363.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|752.83
|1,268.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|207.63
|245.06
|196.46
|Depreciation
|40.47
|36.71
|18.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|165.02
|164.64
|1,221.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-76.07
|12.61
|-72.62
|Other Income
|19.13
|30.87
|74.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.93
|43.47
|1.88
|Interest
|24.13
|25.30
|20.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-81.06
|18.17
|-18.21
|Exceptional Items
|-38.95
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-120.01
|18.17
|-18.21
|Tax
|-104.06
|8.13
|1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.95
|10.04
|-19.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.95
|10.04
|-19.30
|Minority Interest
|16.90
|-3.52
|0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.05
|-0.06
|32.39
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.99
|6.46
|13.52
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|0.17
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|0.17
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|0.17
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|0.17
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:55 am