Thomas Cook Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,363.28 crore, down 47.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,363.28 crore in March 2019 down 47.01% from Rs. 2,572.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2019 down 99.77% from Rs. 5,915.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2019 down 79.03% from Rs. 95.03 crore in March 2018.

Thomas Cook EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 158.31 in March 2018.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 231.15 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.19% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.