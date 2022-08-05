 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thomas Cook Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.17 crore, up 238.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 976.17 crore in June 2022 up 238.92% from Rs. 288.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 up 93.74% from Rs. 93.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2022 up 161.68% from Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.06% over the last 12 months.

Thomas Cook (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 976.17 522.06 288.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 976.17 522.06 288.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 187.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 169.86 144.59 146.11
Depreciation 30.48 30.76 32.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 770.11 384.98 63.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.73 -38.26 -140.64
Other Income 13.64 6.72 27.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.37 -31.54 -112.95
Interest 19.65 17.25 11.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -48.79 -124.72
Exceptional Items -2.03 -2.98 --
P/L Before Tax -2.30 -51.77 -124.72
Tax 3.53 -0.48 -31.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.84 -51.29 -93.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.84 -51.29 -93.70
Minority Interest 0.22 1.80 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.25 0.99 -0.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.87 -48.50 -93.84
Equity Share Capital 47.04 44.23 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -1.40 -2.56
Diluted EPS -0.18 -1.40 -2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -1.40 -2.56
Diluted EPS -0.18 -1.40 -2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:03 pm
