Thomas Cook Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.17 crore, up 238.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.17 crore in June 2022 up 238.92% from Rs. 288.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 up 93.74% from Rs. 93.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2022 up 161.68% from Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.06% over the last 12 months.