Thomas Cook Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.17 crore, up 238.92% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 976.17 crore in June 2022 up 238.92% from Rs. 288.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 up 93.74% from Rs. 93.84 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2022 up 161.68% from Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2021.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.06% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|976.17
|522.06
|288.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|976.17
|522.06
|288.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|187.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|169.86
|144.59
|146.11
|Depreciation
|30.48
|30.76
|32.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|770.11
|384.98
|63.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.73
|-38.26
|-140.64
|Other Income
|13.64
|6.72
|27.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.37
|-31.54
|-112.95
|Interest
|19.65
|17.25
|11.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-48.79
|-124.72
|Exceptional Items
|-2.03
|-2.98
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.30
|-51.77
|-124.72
|Tax
|3.53
|-0.48
|-31.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.84
|-51.29
|-93.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.84
|-51.29
|-93.70
|Minority Interest
|0.22
|1.80
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.25
|0.99
|-0.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.87
|-48.50
|-93.84
|Equity Share Capital
|47.04
|44.23
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-1.40
|-2.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-1.40
|-2.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-1.40
|-2.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-1.40
|-2.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited