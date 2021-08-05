Thomas Cook Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 288.03 crore, up 238.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.03 crore in June 2021 up 238.61% from Rs. 85.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.43 crore in June 2021 up 11.44% from Rs. 94.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2021 down 0.6% from Rs. 80.34 crore in June 2020.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 60.50 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.67% returns over the last 6 months and 107.90% over the last 12 months.