Thomas Cook consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,084.52 crore

Thomas Cook (India) has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,084.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 70.57 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 2,761.98 crore and net profit was Rs 58.56 crore. Thomas Cook shares closed at 267.50 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and 20.01% over the last 12 months. Thomas Cook (India) Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,084.52 2,572.64 2,761.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,084.52 2,572.64 2,761.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 192.74 1,265.86 1,157.93 Depreciation 16.20 56.38 21.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,808.99 1,301.16 1,451.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.59 -50.75 131.38 Other Income 15.89 89.40 22.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.48 38.65 153.53 Interest 16.75 37.19 35.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.73 1.46 118.27 Exceptional Items -- 5,825.47 -- P/L Before Tax 65.73 5,826.93 118.27 Tax 0.97 -73.05 50.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.76 5,899.97 67.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.76 5,899.97 67.70 Minority Interest 0.87 -- -9.69 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.94 15.07 0.55 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.57 5,915.05 58.56 Equity Share Capital 37.04 37.02 36.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 158.31 1.86 Diluted EPS 1.90 158.31 1.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 158.31 1.86 Diluted EPS 1.90 158.31 1.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:54 am