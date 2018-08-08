Thomas Cook consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,084.52 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,084.52 2,572.64 2,761.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,084.52 2,572.64 2,761.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 192.74 1,265.86 1,157.93 Depreciation 16.20 56.38 21.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,808.99 1,301.16 1,451.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.59 -50.75 131.38 Other Income 15.89 89.40 22.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.48 38.65 153.53 Interest 16.75 37.19 35.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.73 1.46 118.27 Exceptional Items -- 5,825.47 -- P/L Before Tax 65.73 5,826.93 118.27 Tax 0.97 -73.05 50.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.76 5,899.97 67.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.76 5,899.97 67.70 Minority Interest 0.87 -- -9.69 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.94 15.07 0.55 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.57 5,915.05 58.56 Equity Share Capital 37.04 37.02 36.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 158.31 1.86 Diluted EPS 1.90 158.31 1.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 158.31 1.86 Diluted EPS 1.90 158.31 1.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited