Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.34 crore, up 105.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,536.34 crore in December 2022 up 105.37% from Rs. 748.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 up 180.06% from Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.95 crore in December 2022 up 586.64% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.