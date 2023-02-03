 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.34 crore, up 105.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,536.34 crore in December 2022 up 105.37% from Rs. 748.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 up 180.06% from Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.95 crore in December 2022 up 586.64% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

Thomas Cook (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,536.34 1,221.93 748.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,536.34 1,221.93 748.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 508.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 207.08 191.57 144.67
Depreciation 32.31 31.38 33.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,265.35 988.72 84.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.60 10.26 -22.12
Other Income 26.04 13.14 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.64 23.40 -19.96
Interest 27.81 18.52 16.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.83 4.88 -36.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.83 4.88 -36.44
Tax 3.48 4.89 -12.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.35 -0.01 -24.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.35 -0.01 -24.36
Minority Interest -8.01 0.67 1.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.19 0.16 -0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.53 0.82 -23.15
Equity Share Capital 47.04 47.04 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 0.02 -0.94
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.02 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 0.02 -0.94
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.02 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited