English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.34 crore, up 105.37% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,536.34 crore in December 2022 up 105.37% from Rs. 748.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.53 crore in December 2022 up 180.06% from Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.95 crore in December 2022 up 586.64% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

    Thomas Cook (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,536.341,221.93748.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,536.341,221.93748.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----508.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost207.08191.57144.67
    Depreciation32.3131.3833.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,265.35988.7284.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6010.26-22.12
    Other Income26.0413.142.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6423.40-19.96
    Interest27.8118.5216.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.834.88-36.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.834.88-36.44
    Tax3.484.89-12.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.35-0.01-24.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.35-0.01-24.36
    Minority Interest-8.010.671.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.190.16-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.530.82-23.15
    Equity Share Capital47.0447.0437.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.02-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.380.02-0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.02-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.380.02-0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited