Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 748.09 crore, up 216.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.09 crore in December 2021 up 216.36% from Rs. 236.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2021 up 60.99% from Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021 up 133.82% from Rs. 38.74 crore in December 2020.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 65.95 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 49.72% over the last 12 months.