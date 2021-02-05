Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 236.47 crore, down 86.31% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 236.47 crore in December 2020 down 86.31% from Rs. 1,727.02 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2020 down 1018.17% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.74 crore in December 2020 down 148.32% from Rs. 80.18 crore in December 2019.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 46.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|236.47
|116.15
|1,727.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|236.47
|116.15
|1,727.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.28
|--
|1,268.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|118.49
|116.21
|245.06
|Depreciation
|36.47
|38.10
|36.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.38
|93.40
|164.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-110.15
|-131.56
|12.61
|Other Income
|34.95
|25.66
|30.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.21
|-105.89
|43.47
|Interest
|14.13
|17.01
|25.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-89.33
|-122.91
|18.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-89.33
|-122.91
|18.17
|Tax
|-23.17
|-23.05
|8.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.17
|-99.86
|10.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.17
|-99.86
|10.04
|Minority Interest
|6.89
|9.88
|-3.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|-0.24
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-59.35
|-90.22
|6.46
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|-2.43
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|-2.43
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|-2.43
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|-2.43
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited