Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 236.47 crore, down 86.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.47 crore in December 2020 down 86.31% from Rs. 1,727.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.35 crore in December 2020 down 1018.17% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.74 crore in December 2020 down 148.32% from Rs. 80.18 crore in December 2019.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 46.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.