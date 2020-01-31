Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,727.02 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,727.02 crore in December 2019 up 11.02% from Rs. 1,555.57 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2019 down 29.66% from Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.18 crore in December 2019 up 43.69% from Rs. 55.80 crore in December 2018.

Thomas Cook EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2018.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 54.90 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -70.61% returns over the last 6 months and -74.78% over the last 12 months.