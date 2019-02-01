Thomas Cook Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,555.57 crore, down 48.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,555.57 crore in December 2018 down 48.24% from Rs. 3,005.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2018 down 84.63% from Rs. 59.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.80 crore in December 2018 down 64.86% from Rs. 158.81 crore in December 2017.

Thomas Cook EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2017.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 214.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.95% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.