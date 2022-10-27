Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.89 crore in September 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 351.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.03 crore in September 2022 up 39.54% from Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.58 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 209.20 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.