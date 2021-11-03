Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 351.50 crore, up 57.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.50 crore in September 2021 up 57.09% from Rs. 223.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2021 up 15.17% from Rs. 22.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2021 up 9.24% from Rs. 44.46 crore in September 2020.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2020.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 258.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)