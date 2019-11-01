Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 209.54 crore, down 29.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.54 crore in September 2019 down 29.19% from Rs. 295.92 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2019 down 76.43% from Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.60 crore in September 2019 down 67.46% from Rs. 75.61 crore in September 2018.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.43 in September 2018.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 81.30 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.68% returns over the last 6 months and -34.46% over the last 12 months.