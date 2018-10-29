Thirumalai Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 295.92 crore, up 14.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 295.92 crore in September 2018 up 14.05% from Rs. 259.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2018 up 8.9% from Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.61 crore in September 2018 up 13.72% from Rs. 66.49 crore in September 2017.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 40.71 in September 2017.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 114.70 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -47.25% returns over the last 6 months and -33.56% over the last 12 months.