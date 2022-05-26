 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thirumalai Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.36 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 415.36 crore in March 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 281.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 70.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 92.76 crore in March 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 226.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.02% over the last 12 months.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 415.36 382.14 281.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 415.36 382.14 281.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.30 248.91 151.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.77 0.45 1.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.75 1.91 -4.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.80 14.14 11.30
Depreciation 9.00 7.60 6.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.08 55.98 31.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.16 53.15 84.35
Other Income 4.35 3.84 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.51 56.99 86.63
Interest 5.41 4.11 5.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.10 52.88 81.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.10 52.88 81.35
Tax 15.72 13.41 10.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.38 39.47 70.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.38 39.47 70.86
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 3.85 6.92
Diluted EPS 4.53 3.85 6.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 3.85 6.92
Diluted EPS 4.53 3.85 6.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thirumalai Chem #Thirumalai Chemicals
