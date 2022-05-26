Thirumalai Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.36 crore, up 47.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.36 crore in March 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 281.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 70.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 92.76 crore in March 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 226.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.02% over the last 12 months.