Thirumalai Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 281.85 crore, up 19.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.85 crore in March 2021 up 19.92% from Rs. 235.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.86 crore in March 2021 up 430.79% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.76 crore in March 2021 up 229.64% from Rs. 28.14 crore in March 2020.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2020.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 126.95 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 223.44% over the last 12 months.