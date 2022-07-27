 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.68 crore, up 66.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.68 crore in June 2022 up 66.62% from Rs. 289.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.91 crore in June 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 40.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.32 crore in June 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 65.08 crore in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 249.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.03% returns over the last 6 months and 29.47% over the last 12 months.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 481.68 415.36 289.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 481.68 415.36 289.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 331.31 286.30 197.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 0.77 2.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.67 -9.75 -21.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.41 13.80 11.50
Depreciation 6.87 9.00 6.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.84 52.08 37.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.19 63.16 55.71
Other Income 5.26 4.35 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.45 67.51 58.19
Interest 5.35 5.41 4.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.10 62.10 54.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.10 62.10 54.18
Tax 13.19 15.72 13.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.91 46.38 40.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.91 46.38 40.64
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 4.53 3.97
Diluted EPS 3.80 4.53 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 4.53 3.97
Diluted EPS 3.80 4.53 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
