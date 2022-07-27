Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.68 crore, up 66.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.68 crore in June 2022 up 66.62% from Rs. 289.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.91 crore in June 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 40.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.32 crore in June 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 65.08 crore in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 249.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.03% returns over the last 6 months and 29.47% over the last 12 months.