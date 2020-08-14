Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.66 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.66 crore in June 2020 down 55.15% from Rs. 237.81 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2020 down 145.72% from Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020 down 97.74% from Rs. 30.53 crore in June 2019.
Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 61.35 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -0.65% over the last 12 months.
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.66
|235.04
|237.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.66
|235.04
|237.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.27
|177.46
|174.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.54
|5.66
|1.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.30
|-4.12
|-8.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.89
|6.56
|9.17
|Depreciation
|6.22
|6.23
|3.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.10
|30.49
|32.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.66
|12.76
|24.39
|Other Income
|3.13
|9.15
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.53
|21.91
|26.73
|Interest
|4.94
|5.03
|2.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.47
|16.88
|23.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.47
|16.88
|23.85
|Tax
|-3.37
|3.53
|8.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.10
|13.35
|15.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.10
|13.35
|15.53
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|1.30
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|1.30
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|1.30
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|1.30
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm