Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.66 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.66 crore in June 2020 down 55.15% from Rs. 237.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2020 down 145.72% from Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020 down 97.74% from Rs. 30.53 crore in June 2019.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 61.35 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -0.65% over the last 12 months.