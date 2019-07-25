Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 237.81 crore, up 21.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 237.81 crore in June 2019 up 21.25% from Rs. 196.13 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2019 down 37.98% from Rs. 25.04 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.53 crore in June 2019 down 27.74% from Rs. 42.25 crore in June 2018.
Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 67.90 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -50.16% over the last 12 months.
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|237.81
|252.31
|196.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|237.81
|252.31
|196.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|174.95
|166.55
|123.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.31
|1.78
|1.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.31
|26.42
|-12.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.17
|5.54
|10.66
|Depreciation
|3.80
|4.42
|3.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.50
|28.53
|32.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.39
|19.07
|36.83
|Other Income
|2.34
|5.23
|2.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.73
|24.30
|39.21
|Interest
|2.88
|3.63
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.85
|20.67
|38.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.85
|20.67
|38.01
|Tax
|8.32
|5.23
|12.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.53
|15.44
|25.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.53
|15.44
|25.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|1.93
|24.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|1.93
|24.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|1.93
|24.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|1.93
|24.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited