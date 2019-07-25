Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 237.81 crore, up 21.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.81 crore in June 2019 up 21.25% from Rs. 196.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2019 down 37.98% from Rs. 25.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.53 crore in June 2019 down 27.74% from Rs. 42.25 crore in June 2018.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 67.90 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -50.16% over the last 12 months.