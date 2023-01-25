 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thirumalai Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.39 crore, up 18.91% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 454.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.91% from Rs. 382.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 39.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.97 crore in December 2022 down 35.02% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2021.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 454.39 491.89 382.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 454.39 491.89 382.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 348.97 353.18 248.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 0.73 0.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.88 -4.54 1.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.03 16.17 14.14
Depreciation 7.68 7.27 7.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.09 73.76 55.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.69 45.32 53.15
Other Income 7.60 8.99 3.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.29 54.31 56.99
Interest 10.61 6.12 4.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.68 48.19 52.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.68 48.19 52.88
Tax 6.08 12.16 13.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.60 36.03 39.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.60 36.03 39.47
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 3.52 3.85
Diluted EPS 1.72 3.52 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 3.52 3.85
Diluted EPS 1.72 3.52 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
