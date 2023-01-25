Thirumalai Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.39 crore, up 18.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.91% from Rs. 382.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 39.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.97 crore in December 2022 down 35.02% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2021.