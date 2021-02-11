Thirumalai Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 244.92 crore, up 33.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.92 crore in December 2020 up 33.81% from Rs. 183.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.44 crore in December 2020 up 2337.21% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2020 up 361.45% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2019.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2019.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 102.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.30% returns over the last 6 months and 59.29% over the last 12 months.