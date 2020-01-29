Thirumalai Chem Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 183.03 crore, down 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.03 crore in December 2019 down 26.76% from Rs. 249.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019 down 87.38% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2019 down 41.47% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2018.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 75.70 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)