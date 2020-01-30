Thirumalai Chem Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 183.03 crore, down 26.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.03 crore in December 2019 down 26.76% from Rs. 249.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019 down 87.38% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2019 down 41.47% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2018.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 67.60 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.