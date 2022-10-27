Thirumalai Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.05 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.05 crore in September 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 477.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.80 crore in September 2022 down 23.85% from Rs. 87.72 crore in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 209.20 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.