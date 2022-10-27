 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thirumalai Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.05 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.05 crore in September 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 477.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.80 crore in September 2022 down 23.85% from Rs. 87.72 crore in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in September 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 209.20 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 572.05 621.05 477.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 572.05 621.05 477.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 408.51 409.68 295.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.73 0.39 0.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.19 11.22 6.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.38 18.91 17.03
Depreciation 13.28 12.62 14.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.99 84.31 73.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.35 83.92 68.56
Other Income 6.17 3.20 4.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.52 87.12 73.04
Interest 6.54 6.05 5.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.98 81.07 67.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.98 81.07 67.89
Tax 12.66 21.02 17.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.32 60.05 50.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.32 60.05 50.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.32 60.05 50.60
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 5.86 4.94
Diluted EPS 3.35 5.86 4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 5.86 4.94
Diluted EPS 3.35 5.86 4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Oct 27, 2022
