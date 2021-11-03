Thirumalai Chem Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 477.10 crore, up 78.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.10 crore in September 2021 up 78.22% from Rs. 267.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021 up 206.11% from Rs. 16.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.72 crore in September 2021 up 102.26% from Rs. 43.37 crore in September 2020.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2020.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 258.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)