Thirumalai Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.83 crore, up 50.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.83 crore in March 2022 up 50.7% from Rs. 386.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.06 crore in March 2022 up 6.37% from Rs. 84.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 118.78 crore in March 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 226.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.02% over the last 12 months.