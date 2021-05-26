MARKET NEWS

Thirumalai Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.76 crore, up 37.46% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.76 crore in March 2021 up 37.46% from Rs. 281.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.67 crore in March 2021 up 3384.36% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.78 crore in March 2021 up 465.08% from Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2020.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2020.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 126.95 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 223.44% over the last 12 months.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations386.76317.78281.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations386.76317.78281.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials210.62182.38207.21
Purchase of Traded Goods1.400.885.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.99-2.030.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.2715.5210.96
Depreciation12.1812.5212.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.3447.6746.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.9460.84-0.68
Other Income1.661.689.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.6062.528.93
Interest6.095.295.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.5157.233.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax100.5157.233.51
Tax15.8420.641.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.6736.592.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.6736.592.43
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.6736.592.43
Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.273.570.24
Diluted EPS8.273.570.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.273.570.24
Diluted EPS8.273.570.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 08:44 pm

