Thirumalai Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 281.37 crore, down 10.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.37 crore in March 2020 down 10.88% from Rs. 315.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 86.29% from Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2020 down 44.13% from Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2019.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2019.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 46.35 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.