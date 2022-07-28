Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.05 crore, up 56.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.05 crore in June 2022 up 56.4% from Rs. 397.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.05 crore in June 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 65.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.74 crore in June 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 104.35 crore in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.36 in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 225.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.