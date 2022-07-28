 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.05 crore, up 56.4% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 621.05 crore in June 2022 up 56.4% from Rs. 397.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.05 crore in June 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 65.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.74 crore in June 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 104.35 crore in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.36 in June 2021.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 225.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.

Thirumalai Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 621.05 582.83 397.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 621.05 582.83 397.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 409.68 355.84 246.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 0.77 2.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.22 -12.22 -23.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.91 21.06 16.70
Depreciation 12.62 14.99 13.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.31 78.98 53.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.92 123.41 88.95
Other Income 3.20 2.79 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.12 126.20 91.26
Interest 6.05 5.97 4.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.07 120.23 86.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.07 120.23 86.77
Tax 21.02 30.17 21.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.05 90.06 65.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.05 90.06 65.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.05 90.06 65.11
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 8.80 6.36
Diluted EPS 5.86 8.80 6.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.86 8.80 6.36
Diluted EPS 5.86 8.80 6.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thirumalai Chem #Thirumalai Chemicals
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.