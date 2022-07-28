English
    Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.05 crore, up 56.4% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.05 crore in June 2022 up 56.4% from Rs. 397.10 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.05 crore in June 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 65.11 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.74 crore in June 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 104.35 crore in June 2021.

    Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.36 in June 2021.

    Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 225.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations621.05582.83397.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations621.05582.83397.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.68355.84246.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.772.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.22-12.22-23.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9121.0616.70
    Depreciation12.6214.9913.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.3178.9853.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.92123.4188.95
    Other Income3.202.792.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.12126.2091.26
    Interest6.055.974.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.07120.2386.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.07120.2386.77
    Tax21.0230.1721.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.0590.0665.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.0590.0665.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.0590.0665.11
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.868.806.36
    Diluted EPS5.868.806.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.868.806.36
    Diluted EPS5.868.806.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thirumalai Chem #Thirumalai Chemicals
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.