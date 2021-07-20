Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.10 crore, up 249.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.10 crore in June 2021 up 249.9% from Rs. 113.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.11 crore in June 2021 up 423.93% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.35 crore in June 2021 up 1183.59% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2020.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2020.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 174.10 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.69% returns over the last 6 months and 189.68% over the last 12 months.