Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 290.06 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 290.06 crore in June 2019 up 12.24% from Rs. 258.42 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2019 down 61.37% from Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.64 crore in June 2019 down 46.24% from Rs. 58.85 crore in June 2018.
Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 67.90 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -50.16% over the last 12 months.
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|290.06
|315.71
|258.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|290.06
|315.71
|258.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|209.84
|203.99
|154.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.31
|1.78
|1.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.70
|26.44
|-14.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.50
|7.76
|14.19
|Depreciation
|9.38
|9.30
|9.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.77
|38.77
|48.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.96
|27.67
|44.54
|Other Income
|2.30
|0.65
|4.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.26
|28.32
|49.39
|Interest
|3.10
|4.17
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.16
|24.15
|47.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.16
|24.15
|47.84
|Tax
|7.07
|6.42
|16.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.09
|17.73
|31.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.09
|17.73
|31.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.09
|17.73
|31.30
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|1.99
|30.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|1.99
|30.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|1.99
|30.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|1.99
|30.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited