Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 290.06 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.06 crore in June 2019 up 12.24% from Rs. 258.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2019 down 61.37% from Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.64 crore in June 2019 down 46.24% from Rs. 58.85 crore in June 2018.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 67.90 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -50.16% over the last 12 months.