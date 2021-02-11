Thirumalai Chem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 317.78 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.78 crore in December 2020 up 29.83% from Rs. 244.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2020 up 2936.43% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.04 crore in December 2020 up 358.96% from Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2019.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 102.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)