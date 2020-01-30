Thirumalai Chem Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 244.76 crore, down 24.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.76 crore in December 2019 down 24.35% from Rs. 323.55 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019 down 111.28% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2019 down 43.21% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2018.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 67.60 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.