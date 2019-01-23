Thirumalai Chem Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 323.55 crore, down 6.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 323.55 crore in December 2018 down 6.39% from Rs. 345.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2018 down 77.77% from Rs. 51.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2018 down 64.72% from Rs. 81.60 crore in December 2017.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 50.26 in December 2017.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 114.70 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.07% over the last 12 months.