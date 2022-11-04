Thirdwave Finan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 41.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 41.35% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 147.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Thirdwave Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Thirdwave Finan shares closed at 25.05 on September 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.68% returns over the last 6 months and -28.43% over the last 12 months.